Crisfield Family Pushing to Start New Industry in Crabtown, USA

CRISFIELD, Md.- For years now, people who live in the once bustling Somerset County city of Crisfield have been waiting for new industries to boost business, and create jobs.

"We've changed the industries over the years," said Crisfield native Joe Paden. "In the 1800's it was the oysters. The 1900's it was the crabs, and I feel now our greatest asset is our history and our story."

Paden and his mother Linda have launched The Crisfield Story Project as a new tourist attraction, which takes visitors of all ages on walking tours, kayaking tours and lectures. All while re-telling the story of Crisfield in its heyday.

"All these would be lining all this water out here and they would be coming in, of course, to catch the railroad," Paden said. "You get a whole town of oystermen, hardened sailors. a lot of stories that go along with it."

The Crisfield Story Project launched last summer, and already Paden's tours are getting high praise.

"He brings the history to life, and if you ever hear him speak, he's telling the story, which if you read it could be very dry, but he brings it to life," said Shawna Kearley.

As for the goal of boosting tourism, local businessman Jay W. Tawes believes the project will reel in tourists.

"I see a great potential in the Crisfield Story Project and the fruit it will bear, and the economic boost it can create," Tawes said.

For Paden and his mom, Crisfield's rich history is a gold mine.

"My ultimate goal is having this grow as our industry of the 21st century," he said.

For more information, you can learn all you want about the project at www.thecrisfieldstoryproject.com .