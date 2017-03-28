Crisfield Family Pushing to Start New Industry in Crabtown, USA

Sen. Ben Cardin is joining a discussion about connections between federal issues and local small business success in Maryland.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred early Wednesday evening south of Bridgeville.More
Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a bicyclist that occurred over night near West Rehoboth.More
A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.More
A Salisbury man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for First Degree Murder, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.More
KENT COUNTY, Del.--The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting two 15-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday night in connection with the building fire of the old San-Del Pickle Plant.More
Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.More
WBOC is proud to serve the Cambridge Classic Powerboat Race and all of Dorchester County.More
Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.
Dawn Melson-Williams, the city's chief planner, said the initial plan for the 65,000 square feet development had received conditional approval from the planning and zoning commission. The proposal calls for construction of a shopping center called Capital Station that would be anchored by an Aldi Grocery store, according to city documents.More
