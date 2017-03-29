Man Struck and Injured by Car in Easton

There is possibly more trouble for Dewey Beach Town Manager Marc Applebaum, with new complaints filed against him.More
DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department says three people are in police custody in connection with to a Tuesday night shooting at Pine Grove Apartments; one person is still on the loose.More
A Frederica, Del. man is facing rape and related charges following accusations that he sexually assaulted a minor, according to the Milford Police Department.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred early Wednesday evening south of Bridgeville.More
A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.More
A federal appeals court has rejected a Delaware inmate's challenge to the dismissal of a lawsuit over his treatment in prison, including repeatedly being fed an unpalatable food loaf given to unruly inmates.More
Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.
Dawn Melson-Williams, the city's chief planner, said the initial plan for the 65,000 square feet development had received conditional approval from the planning and zoning commission. The proposal calls for construction of a shopping center called Capital Station that would be anchored by an Aldi Grocery store, according to city documents.More
Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.More
The Maryland Coastal Bays Program said the nesting season of birds living on the islands that dot the Assawoman Bay and surrounding bodies of water is being interrupted by boaters.More
