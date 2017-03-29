Man Struck and Injured by Car in Easton

EASTON, Md.- A man had to be rushed to the hospital for injuries he sustained after being struck by a car on Route 50 in Easton on Tuesday.

Easton police said a 33-year-old Easton woman was driving a Nissan Altima in the westbound lane of Ocean Gateway and slowing down for the red light at Dutchman's Lane when a man stepped into the travel portion of the roadway and into the path of her car.

As a result of the collision, the man, whose name has not yet been released, was airlifted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment.

The driver and and a 4-year-old passenger sustained no injuries, police said.

Police temporarily shut the roadway down for reconstruction purposes. Anyone witnessing the incident is asked to contact Pfc. Josh Merrick of the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.