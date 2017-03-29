Helpline Goes Live for Delaware JobLink Users After Data Breach

Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.

Dawn Melson-Williams, the city's chief planner, said the initial plan for the 65,000 square feet development had received conditional approval from the planning and zoning commission. The proposal calls for construction of a shopping center called Capital Station that would be anchored by an Aldi Grocery store, according to city documents.