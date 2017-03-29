Woman Strikes Capitol Police Cruiser, Taken into Custody - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Strikes Capitol Police Cruiser, Taken into Custody

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)- A woman described as "erratic and aggressive" drove a vehicle into a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the Capitol on Wednesday morning and was taken into custody, police said.
    
Shots were fired during the arrest attempt, but the incident appeared to be criminal in nature with "no nexus to terrorism," said Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki. No one was injured. She said the U.S. Capitol remained open.
    
Malecki described the woman as an "erratic and aggressive driver." As police attempted to stop her, she made a U-turn and fled, nearly striking officers and striking at least one other vehicle, Malecki said. A brief pursuit followed before the woman was stopped.
    
The incident occurred near the U.S. Botanic Garden. Malecki said shots were fired "during the attempt to arrest the suspect," but she declined to say how many shots were fired or to elaborate further.
    
"We're not going to get into that right now," she said.
    
The incident occurred near the end of the morning rush hour and prompted a large police response just as lines of people were waiting to get into a nearby congressional office building. Streets near the Capitol were closed, and the Sergeant at Arms advised lawmakers and staff to stay away from the area.
    
Scott Ferson, president of Liberty Square Group, a Boston-based communications firm, said he suddenly saw a dozen Capitol Police cars moving quickly toward the Botanic Garden. Ferson said he heard what sounded like three gunshots.
    
"I heard pop, pop, pause, pop and I said 'Oh, that was gunfire,'" he said by phone. Police called to everyone in the area to get off the street, but then things seemed to calm down and he headed to his meeting.
    
Almost exactly one year ago, U.S. Capitol Police shot a man after he pulled a weapon at a U.S. Capitol checkpoint as spring tourists thronged Washington. The suspect was previously known to police, who last October had arrested him for disrupting House of Representatives proceedings and yelling he was a "Prophet of God."
    
And in 2013, Miriam Carey, a 34-year-old dental hygienist from Connecticut, was shot and killed by Capitol Police officers in her vehicle outside the Hart Senate Office Building. Officers had pursued Carey from the White House, where she made a U-turn at a security checkpoint. Her young daughter was inside the car at the time and was unharmed. Her family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Secret Service and Capitol Police.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • New Complaints Filed Against Dewey Beach Town Manager

    New Complaints Filed Against Dewey Beach Town Manager

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-06-30 15:56:48 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:34:07 GMT
    Dewey Beach Town Hall (Photo: WBOC)Dewey Beach Town Hall (Photo: WBOC)

    There is possibly more trouble for Dewey Beach Town Manager Marc Applebaum, with new complaints filed against him.

    More

    There is possibly more trouble for Dewey Beach Town Manager Marc Applebaum, with new complaints filed against him.

    More

  • Update: Three Arrested, One Sought in Deadly Dover Shooting

    Update: Three Arrested, One Sought in Deadly Dover Shooting

    Friday, June 30 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-06-30 16:54:32 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-06-30 17:19:02 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department says three people are in police custody in connection with to a Tuesday night shooting at Pine Grove Apartments; one person is still on the loose. 

    More

    Dover police say three people are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Pine Grove Apartments complex on Webbs Lane. A fourth suspect is still on the loose.

    More

  • Frederica Man Arrested for Rape

    Frederica Man Arrested for Rape

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-06-30 14:59:23 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-06-30 15:46:59 GMT

    A Frederica, Del. man is facing rape and related charges following accusations that he sexually assaulted a minor, according to the Milford Police Department.

    More

    A Frederica, Del. man is behind bars for sexually assaulting a minor, according to the Milford Police Department.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bridgeville Man Injured in Crash

    Bridgeville Man Injured in Crash

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-06-30 07:43:13 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-06-30 11:29:06 GMT

    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred early Wednesday evening south of Bridgeville.

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred early Wednesday evening south of Bridgeville.

    More

  • Dover Man Charged With Kidnapping, Rape

    Dover Man Charged With Kidnapping, Rape

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:59:31 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-30 03:37:55 GMT
    Joshua Abele was charged with kidnapping and rape.Joshua Abele was charged with kidnapping and rape.

    A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

    A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

  • Court Rejects Del. Inmate's Appeal in Lawsuit Involving Prison Loaf

    Court Rejects Del. Inmate's Appeal in Lawsuit Involving Prison Loaf

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:55:08 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 8:57 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:57:41 GMT

    A federal appeals court has rejected a Delaware inmate's challenge to the dismissal of a lawsuit over his treatment in prison, including repeatedly being fed an unpalatable food loaf given to unruly inmates. 

    More

    A federal appeals court has rejected a Delaware inmate's challenge to the dismissal of a lawsuit over his treatment in prison, including repeatedly being fed an unpalatable food loaf given to unruly inmates. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Plans to Redevelop Old Playtex Plant in Dover Moving Forward

    Plans to Redevelop Old Playtex Plant in Dover Moving Forward

    Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.

    Dawn Melson-Williams, the city's chief planner, said the initial plan for the 65,000 square feet development had received conditional approval from the planning and zoning commission. The proposal calls for construction of a shopping center called Capital Station that would be anchored by an Aldi Grocery store, according to city documents.

    More

    Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.

    Dawn Melson-Williams, the city's chief planner, said the initial plan for the 65,000 square feet development had received conditional approval from the planning and zoning commission. The proposal calls for construction of a shopping center called Capital Station that would be anchored by an Aldi Grocery store, according to city documents.

    More

  • Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

  • Boating Visits to Assawoman Islands Hurting Nesting Bird Populations

    Boating Visits to Assawoman Islands Hurting Nesting Bird Populations

    The Maryland Coastal Bays Program said the nesting season of birds living on the islands that dot the Assawoman Bay and surrounding bodies of water is being interrupted by boaters.

    More

    The Maryland Coastal Bays Program said the nesting season of birds living on the islands that dot the Assawoman Bay and surrounding bodies of water is being interrupted by boaters.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices