Dover Man Sentenced For 2016 DUI Crash That Killed Child

DOVER, Del. - A Dover man charged with DUI and vehicular homicide after a 2016 crash that killed a little girl was sentenced on Wednesday.

David Randall, who was 26 at the time of the crash, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $500 plus $5,180.95 in restitution, according to Delaware's Department of Justice spokesman Carl Kanefsky.

On the night of July 20, 2016, Randall was attempting to park in the parking lot of White Oak Condos when police say he sped forward into a sidewalk. That's where 6-year-old Anya Jackson, her mother LeShell Wiles, and a family friend were standing, according to police. Jackson was pinned against the building and later died, while the other two victims were taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said Randall was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree vehicular assault and driving under the influence. He was ordered to be held on $34,100 secured bond.