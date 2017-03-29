Dover Man Sentenced For 2016 DUI Crash That Killed Child - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Man Sentenced For 2016 DUI Crash That Killed Child

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. - A Dover man charged with DUI and vehicular homicide after a 2016 crash that killed a little girl was sentenced on Wednesday.

David Randall, who was 26 at the time of the crash, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $500 plus $5,180.95 in restitution, according to Delaware's Department of Justice spokesman Carl Kanefsky.

On the night of July 20, 2016, Randall was attempting to park in the parking lot of White Oak Condos when police say he sped forward into a sidewalk. That's where 6-year-old Anya Jackson, her mother LeShell Wiles, and a family friend were standing, according to police. Jackson was pinned against the building and later died, while the other two victims were taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said Randall was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree vehicular assault and driving under the influence. He was ordered to be held on $34,100 secured bond. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Transit Corporation Launches Mobile Payment App for Beach Buses

    Delaware Transit Corporation Launches Mobile Payment App for Beach Buses

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-06-30 21:12:39 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-06-30 21:12:39 GMT

    All Beach Bus routes in Sussex County now accept payment through the "Token Transit" app.

    More

    All Beach Bus routes in Sussex County now accept payment through the "Token Transit" app.

    More

  • Ocean City Inlet Parking Rates Increase for July 4th

    Ocean City Inlet Parking Rates Increase for July 4th

    Friday, June 30 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:23:43 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:23:43 GMT
    A quiet Inlet parking lot at Ocean City before July 4th (Photo: WBOC)A quiet Inlet parking lot at Ocean City before July 4th (Photo: WBOC)
    OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon. However, prices drop down as the day goes on. After noon, the fee is $30 and anytime after 3 pm is $20. Visitors are concerned with the new pricing adjustment. They say that they're less likely to come back to the lot. "It is a little steep for the average person ...More
    OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon. However, prices drop down as the day goes on. After noon, the fee is $30 and anytime after 3 pm is $20. Visitors are concerned with the new pricing adjustment. They say that they're less likely to come back to the lot. "It is a little steep for the average person ...More

  • Harrington Man Sentenced to Prison in Trooper Shooting

    Harrington Man Sentenced to Prison in Trooper Shooting

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-06-30 19:44:41 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:00:08 GMT

    The Delaware Department of Justice says 31-year-old Harrington man was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and related charges for shooting at a Delaware state trooper.

    More

    The Delaware Department of Justice says 31-year-old Harrington man was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and related charges for shooting at a Delaware state trooper.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bridgeville Man Injured in Crash

    Bridgeville Man Injured in Crash

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-06-30 07:43:13 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-06-30 11:29:06 GMT

    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred early Wednesday evening south of Bridgeville.

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred early Wednesday evening south of Bridgeville.

    More

  • Dover Man Charged With Kidnapping, Rape

    Dover Man Charged With Kidnapping, Rape

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:59:31 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-30 03:37:55 GMT
    Joshua Abele was charged with kidnapping and rape.Joshua Abele was charged with kidnapping and rape.

    A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

    A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

  • Court Rejects Del. Inmate's Appeal in Lawsuit Involving Prison Loaf

    Court Rejects Del. Inmate's Appeal in Lawsuit Involving Prison Loaf

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:55:08 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 8:57 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:57:41 GMT

    A federal appeals court has rejected a Delaware inmate's challenge to the dismissal of a lawsuit over his treatment in prison, including repeatedly being fed an unpalatable food loaf given to unruly inmates. 

    More

    A federal appeals court has rejected a Delaware inmate's challenge to the dismissal of a lawsuit over his treatment in prison, including repeatedly being fed an unpalatable food loaf given to unruly inmates. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

  • Plans to Redevelop Old Playtex Plant in Dover Moving Forward

    Plans to Redevelop Old Playtex Plant in Dover Moving Forward

    Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.

    Dawn Melson-Williams, the city's chief planner, said the initial plan for the 65,000 square feet development had received conditional approval from the planning and zoning commission. The proposal calls for construction of a shopping center called Capital Station that would be anchored by an Aldi Grocery store, according to city documents.

    More

    Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.

    Dawn Melson-Williams, the city's chief planner, said the initial plan for the 65,000 square feet development had received conditional approval from the planning and zoning commission. The proposal calls for construction of a shopping center called Capital Station that would be anchored by an Aldi Grocery store, according to city documents.

    More

  • Boating Visits to Assawoman Islands Hurting Nesting Bird Populations

    Boating Visits to Assawoman Islands Hurting Nesting Bird Populations

    The Maryland Coastal Bays Program said the nesting season of birds living on the islands that dot the Assawoman Bay and surrounding bodies of water is being interrupted by boaters.

    More

    The Maryland Coastal Bays Program said the nesting season of birds living on the islands that dot the Assawoman Bay and surrounding bodies of water is being interrupted by boaters.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices