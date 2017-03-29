Number of Lab-Confirmed Flu Cases in Delaware Soars; 3 More Deaths Reported

All Beach Bus routes in Sussex County now accept payment through the "Token Transit" app.More
The Delaware Department of Justice says 31-year-old Harrington man was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and related charges for shooting at a Delaware state trooper.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred early Wednesday evening south of Bridgeville.More
A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.More
A federal appeals court has rejected a Delaware inmate's challenge to the dismissal of a lawsuit over his treatment in prison, including repeatedly being fed an unpalatable food loaf given to unruly inmates.More
Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.More
Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.
Dawn Melson-Williams, the city's chief planner, said the initial plan for the 65,000 square feet development had received conditional approval from the planning and zoning commission. The proposal calls for construction of a shopping center called Capital Station that would be anchored by an Aldi Grocery store, according to city documents.More
The Maryland Coastal Bays Program said the nesting season of birds living on the islands that dot the Assawoman Bay and surrounding bodies of water is being interrupted by boaters.More
