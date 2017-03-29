Maryland Lawmakers OK Panel to Monitor Health Care Changes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A measure to create a commission to monitor federal actions that could affect health care in Maryland has cleared the General Assembly.



The Senate voted 32-14 on Wednesday for the bill, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan.



The measure forms a commission to monitor federal actions and provide recommendations to protect access to affordable health coverage. The commission would submit a report on its findings and recommendations at the end of each year.



The bill was one of several the Democrat-controlled Maryland legislature has put forward in response to the GOP-led Congress and President Donald Trump.



Last week, House Republicans in Washington pulled legislation to repeal and replace the health care law, but the president and House Republicans said Tuesday they were not ready to give up.