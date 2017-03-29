Wicomico County Expected to Introduce Consultant Hired to Court Professional Ice Hockey Team Friday

SALISBURY, Md.– Wicomico County officials have scheduled a press conference Friday morning announcing the first steps toward bringing ice hockey to the county. According to County Executive Bob Culver, a person has been hired with the task of helping court a professional ice hockey team.

Putting the county in a position to attract a professional ice hockey team has been a major priority for Culver since taking over the position as county executive. The effort has not come without its hurdles.

It was long believed alcohol sales were prohibited at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center on Glen Avenue since it opened in the 1950s, but Wicomico County has since worked to lift that ban.

Last March Culver said that based on legal research done by the county attorney, there has been no alcohol restriction at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center for 45 years. The county then moved forward and was approved for a liquor license at the facility.

Culver would not divulge too much about Friday’s press conference, only to say that the person being hired would be able to answer more questions regarding the steps needed to bring hockey to Wicomico County.

The press conference is scheduled for Friday, March 31 at 9 a.m. at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center's DaNang Room.