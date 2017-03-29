Updated: Salisbury Fire Company No. 1 Moves Forward With Relocation Plans

SALISBURY, Md.- It's not a done deal yet but the opportunity for volunteer firefighters from Salisbury Fire Company No. 1 to relocate is still alive.

On Wednesday night, the Fire Chiefs Association of Wicomico County held a meeting behind closed-doors. A representative of Company No. 1 said the main goal of the meeting was to make sure the company is able to move forward with a new station on Snow Hill Road in Salisbury. And it seems likely it will be able to do just that.

Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver said he is happy with how the meeting went.

"They have all recognized the Station 1 volunteers as a recognized station," Culver said. "However, it has to go back now to the radio committee, which will determine numbers, if they keep the number of Station 1 or if they will be given another number that type of thing. But, it was probably one of the best conversations we have had with everybody sitting down tonight in an adult fashion and that was great."

Company No. 1's representative said the company hopes to have its new building on Snow Hill Road finished in the next two months.

Wednesday's meeting came about a month after Company No. 1 announced its desire to split from the city and its fire department.















