Updated: Salisbury Fire Company No. 1 Moves Forward With Relocation Plans

DOVER, Del. -- With Republicans and Democrats still at an impasse over a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday, House lawmakers in Delaware began the final day of this year's session considering a host of non-money bills. Among other legislation, the House on Friday gave final approval to a bill updating Delaware's medical marijuana law. The bill, which passed the Senate unanimously last month, removes a requirement that a psychiatrist sign an application for someone seeking t...More
Habitat for Humanity and the City of Salisbury joined forces with a plan they hope will help spruce up the Church street neighborhood.More
SALISBURY, Md.- Thousands of people look forward to fireworks at Red White and Boom each year thanks to one man. Mike Dunn, who's run the show for six years, says he'll be stepping down after this year. A new leadership will take his place - Brian Nelson and Ryan Weitzel, both from Salisbury, will take Dunn's place. "They're diligent. They're nice. They're polite. They're community minded," he said. "They're exactly the kind of people that you'd want to hand over an ...More
Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred early Wednesday evening south of Bridgeville.More
A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.More
Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.More
The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon.
The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon.
Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.
Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.
