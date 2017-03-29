Milford Woman Arrested for Assaulting Nurse

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department says a woman was arrested for assaulting a nurse at a local hospital.

Police say they were called to Bayhealth: Milford Memorial Hospital on Saturday March 25, 2017 after Machelle R. Shepherd-Shaw, 28, Milford, DE, allegedly kicked a nurse in the right arm while she was performing her duties in the emergency room.

Police say the nurse was alarmed, but not injured in the incident. Investigators say Shepherd-Shaw allegedly appeared to be intoxicated when the incident occurred and was allegedly being disorderly.

A warrant was obtained for Shepherd-Shaw for one count of Offensive Touching Of Hospital Or Nursing Home Employee, a Physician, Or Medical Professional in reference to this incident.

Police say they arrested Shepherd-Shaw on Monday without incident and transported to Milford Police Department. She was charged and arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on her own recognizance and was issued a no contact order between her and the victim. She was order to appear at a later date in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.