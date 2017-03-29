Delaware Could Make Cursive Mandatory in Elementary Schools

DOVER, Del. --- A bill in Delaware's General Assembly could require schools to teach cursive handwriting to students before the end of the fourth grade.

If passed, the requirement would go into effect for the next school year. Supporters say adding a mandatory requirement that cursive be taught in schools will help students learn a necessary skill used in many professions.

Some educators say students are picking up cursive at a time when they are also learning to text and type on electronic devices like smartphones and computers.

"It's always a work in progress to marry those two things. I don't think we can say handwriting or cursive handwriting isn't important," said Melissa White, the principal of Fairview Elementary School in Dover.

Dr. Elaine Marker, an associate professor of education at Delaware State University, said she believes cursive should be taught in the classroom and writing something in that particular style can help students learn more than just print writing.

"You are using kinesthetic motion to represent a word. It sticks in your memory better," she said.

The bill would require local boards to ensure the standard is met on a local level.