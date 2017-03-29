Delaware Legislation Would Allow Correctional Officers to Retire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Legislation Would Allow Correctional Officers to Retire Earlier

Posted: Updated:
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. -- Correctional officers would be able to retire five years earlier than the current requirement of 25 years of employment, under a bill being considered in Delaware's legislature.

The Senate bill would also amend the multiplier for calculation of state employee pension benefits for correction officers and some other peace officers to 2.5 percent for the first 20 years, plus 3.5 percent for years beyond that point.

The bill would also amend the employee contribution for all correction officers and amend the employee employee contribution to 7 percent for correction officers and specified peace officers, which includes probation and parole officers, many of which work for agencies like Capitol Police or DNREC Police.

According to the legislation, "the increased multipliers reflect increased costs, reduced benefits and the need to recruit and retain qualified and competent correction officers and specified peace officers with a modernized pension benefit."

Correctional officer retention has been an issue raised by the union representing many of those employees. Members of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware have said poor working conditions and low pay have also contributed to a number of officers retiring or resigning, especially in light of the Feb. 1 hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. Correctional Officer Steven Floyd died in the incident.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Lawmakers Wade Through Bills on Last Day of Session

    Delaware Lawmakers Wade Through Bills on Last Day of Session

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:28:31 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:28:31 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- With Republicans and Democrats still at an impasse over a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday, House lawmakers in Delaware began the final day of this year's session considering a host of non-money bills. Among other legislation, the House on Friday gave final approval to a bill updating Delaware's medical marijuana law. The bill, which passed the Senate unanimously last month, removes a requirement that a psychiatrist sign an application for someone seeking t...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- With Republicans and Democrats still at an impasse over a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday, House lawmakers in Delaware began the final day of this year's session considering a host of non-money bills. Among other legislation, the House on Friday gave final approval to a bill updating Delaware's medical marijuana law. The bill, which passed the Senate unanimously last month, removes a requirement that a psychiatrist sign an application for someone seeking t...

    More

  • Trash Bins Aim to Clean Up Neighborhood Streets

    Trash Bins Aim to Clean Up Neighborhood Streets

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:14:09 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:14:09 GMT
    Jennifer Marin photoJennifer Marin photo

    Habitat for Humanity and the City of Salisbury joined forces with a plan they hope will help spruce up the Church street neighborhood. 

    More

    Habitat for Humanity and the City of Salisbury joined forces with a plan they hope will help spruce up the Church street neighborhood. 

    More

  • Red White and Boom Fireworks Show Has New Leaders

    Red White and Boom Fireworks Show Has New Leaders

    Friday, June 30 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-06-30 23:25:36 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-06-30 23:37:04 GMT
    Red White and Boom FireworksRed White and Boom Fireworks

    SALISBURY, Md.- Thousands of people look forward to fireworks at Red White and Boom each year thanks to one man. Mike Dunn, who's run the show for six years, says he'll be stepping down after this year. A new leadership will take his place - Brian Nelson and Ryan Weitzel, both from Salisbury, will take Dunn's place. "They're diligent. They're nice. They're polite. They're community minded," he said. "They're exactly the kind of people that you'd want to hand over an ...

    More

    Thousands of people look forward to fireworks at Red White and Boom each year thanks to one man. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean City Inlet Parking Rates Increase for July 4th

    Ocean City Inlet Parking Rates Increase for July 4th

    Friday, June 30 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:23:43 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:23:43 GMT
    A quiet Inlet parking lot at Ocean City before July 4th (Photo: WBOC)A quiet Inlet parking lot at Ocean City before July 4th (Photo: WBOC)
    OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon. However, prices drop down as the day goes on. After noon, the fee is $30 and anytime after 3 pm is $20. Visitors are concerned with the new pricing adjustment. They say that they're less likely to come back to the lot. "It is a little steep for the average person ...More
    OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon. However, prices drop down as the day goes on. After noon, the fee is $30 and anytime after 3 pm is $20. Visitors are concerned with the new pricing adjustment. They say that they're less likely to come back to the lot. "It is a little steep for the average person ...More

  • Harrington Man Sentenced to Prison in Trooper Shooting

    Harrington Man Sentenced to Prison in Trooper Shooting

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-06-30 19:44:41 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:00:08 GMT

    The Delaware Department of Justice says 31-year-old Harrington man was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and related charges for shooting at a Delaware state trooper.

    More

    The Delaware Department of Justice says 31-year-old Harrington man was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and related charges for shooting at a Delaware state trooper.

    More

  • Dover Man Charged With Kidnapping, Rape

    Dover Man Charged With Kidnapping, Rape

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:59:31 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-30 03:37:55 GMT
    Joshua Abele was charged with kidnapping and rape.Joshua Abele was charged with kidnapping and rape.

    A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

    A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • WBOC Says Goodbye to Paul Butler

    WBOC Says Goodbye to Paul Butler

    June 30 is the last day for Paul Butler at WBOC. Butler leaves his news anchor role to join the Wicomico County Public schools as Director of Communications and Outreach. Fellow anchor Todd Karli, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and Steve Hammond look back on his journey at WBOC. We all wish him well.

    More

    June 30 is the last day for Paul Butler at WBOC. Butler leaves his news anchor role to join the Wicomico County Public schools as Director of Communications and Outreach. Fellow anchor Todd Karli, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and Steve Hammond look back on his journey at WBOC. We all wish him well.

    More

  • Ocean City Inlet Parking Rates Increase for July 4th

    Ocean City Inlet Parking Rates Increase for July 4th

    The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon.

    However, prices drop down as the day goes on. After noon, the fee is $30 and anytime after 3 pm is $20.

    More

    The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon.

    However, prices drop down as the day goes on. After noon, the fee is $30 and anytime after 3 pm is $20.

    More

  • Father and Daughter Open Unconventional Crab Shack in Berlin

    Father and Daughter Open Unconventional Crab Shack in Berlin

    Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.

    Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.

    More

    Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.

    Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices