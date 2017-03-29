Study Names Sussex County Healthiest in Delaware

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - According to the 2017 County Health Rankings report, Sussex County is the healthiest county in Delaware.

The report--conducted by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation looked at myriad factors to determine their findings, such as social economics, physical environment, clinical care and health behaviors.

The report says people in Sussex County overall live the longest and feel the healthiest while they are alive. While New Castle County ranked #1 in health factors, Sussex County ranked #1 in health outcomes, which some with the report tell WBOC puts Sussex County on top.

A community coach with the report says they hope the rankings start conversations that cause people to think broadly about health and inspire others to improve health in all counties.

To read the report, click here.