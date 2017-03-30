Carney Addresses Joint Session of Delaware General Assembly - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Carney Addresses Joint Session of Delaware General Assembly

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Gov. John Carney is appearing before Delaware lawmakers to outline his political agenda for the next year and his priorities for his first year in office.
    
Carney, who took office in January, is scheduled to speak to a joint session of the legislature on Thursday.
    
Among the issues he is expected to address are the budget challenges facing the state and his ideas for creating jobs and growing Delaware's economy.
    
Last week, Carney unveiled his plan to close a $385 million estimated budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year through an equal mix of budget cuts and tax increases.

