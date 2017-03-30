Lawsuit Filed in Princess Anne Family Carbon Monoxide Deaths

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware lawmakers have entered the first day of the new fiscal year without passing a budget. The General Assembly moved into a special session shortly after midnight on Saturday morning. Lawmakers in the House and Senate considered a number of bills that did not relate to the budget or proposed tax hikes. Democratic and Republican leaders have been attempting in recent weeks to make a deal to balance the budget using tax hikes and spending cuts. A proposa...More
DOVER, Del. -- With Republicans and Democrats still at an impasse over a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday, House lawmakers in Delaware began the final day of this year's session considering a host of non-money bills. Among other legislation, the House on Friday gave final approval to a bill updating Delaware's medical marijuana law. The bill, which passed the Senate unanimously last month, removes a requirement that a psychiatrist sign an application for someone seeking treatment.
BERLIN, Md. - Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list. Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood. Heather Goldborough shared that while it may seem a little bit unconventional, the parts of the shack were actually salvaged from a shipwreck.
Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.
Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.
June 30 is the last day for Paul Butler at WBOC. Butler leaves his news anchor role to join the Wicomico County Public schools as Director of Communications and Outreach. Fellow anchor Todd Karli, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and Steve Hammond look back on his journey at WBOC. We all wish him well.
The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon.
However, prices drop down as the day goes on. After noon, the fee is $30 and anytime after 3 pm is $20.
