Fire Ruins Fruitland Home

FRUITLAND, Md.- Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that caused a quarter of a million dollars worth of combined damage to a home in Fruitland.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday at a two story home located at 4008 Meadowbridge Road.

It took 55 firefighters from the Fruitland and assisting fire companies an hour and a half to get the two-alarm fire under control.

The fire caused an estimated $180,000 in damage to the structure and another $70,000 in damage to its contents, authorities said.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire started on the rear porch of the home but how it started remains under investigation, the state fire marshal's office said.