Seizure of Heroin, AK47 Leads to Dover Man's Arrest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Seizure of Heroin, AK47 Leads to Dover Man's Arrest

Photo: Delaware State Police Photo: Delaware State Police
Robert Reed Robert Reed

DOVER, Del. - Hundreds of bags of heroin and a loaded assault rifle are among the items police say they found in a Dover home that led to a 20-year-old's arrest.

According to Delaware State Police, state troopers and drug enforcement agents conducted a search warrant on Wednesday evening in the unit block of Laws Lane as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. Police say they found 843 bags of heroin (5.9 grams), a small caliber handgun, a shotgun and a fully-loaded AK47.

Robert Reed was taken into custody during a traffic stop and found with 9 bags (0.063 grams) of heroin and seven Benzodiazepines prescription pills, according to police. He was charged with the following and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $47,000 secured bond:

two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Heroin)

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

