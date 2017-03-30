Seizure of Heroin, AK47 Leads to Dover Man's Arrest

DOVER, Del. - Hundreds of bags of heroin and a loaded assault rifle are among the items police say they found in a Dover home that led to a 20-year-old's arrest.

According to Delaware State Police, state troopers and drug enforcement agents conducted a search warrant on Wednesday evening in the unit block of Laws Lane as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. Police say they found 843 bags of heroin (5.9 grams), a small caliber handgun, a shotgun and a fully-loaded AK47.

Robert Reed was taken into custody during a traffic stop and found with 9 bags (0.063 grams) of heroin and seven Benzodiazepines prescription pills, according to police. He was charged with the following and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $47,000 secured bond:

two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Heroin)