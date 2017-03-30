Maryland Lawmakers Seek to Crack Down on "Left-Lane Lingerers"

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee hearing was scheduled Thursday for a bill that would crack down on “left-hand lingerers”, drivers who hog the left-lane and slow traffic down.

The law would only apply to highways with at least three lanes and a speed limit of 55 MPH. Donie Hitchins of Gumboro is a self-employed cleaner who travels a lot for her business. She supports the potential law.

“If they do it, they should get a ticket,” Hitchins said.

Others say it’s not a reasonable bill. Betty Leidner believes some people should driver slower for safety reasons.

"I don't feel like people should be fined because they're below the speed limit,” Leidner said.

If passed, drivers who remain in the left lane could face a fine up to $250. Lawmakers say it would ease bottleneck traffic and reduce road-rage incidents.

The bill still needs to be voted on in the House and Senate. There is no schedule for when that vote might be held.