Ocean City Mayor Concerned About Wind Project's View Impact - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Mayor Concerned About Wind Project's View Impact

Posted: Updated:
By Jacqueline Karli
Connect
Artist Rendering Artist Rendering
Artist Rendering Artist Rendering

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan says he may have underestimated how big a "thumbnail" would be when it comes to gauging the visual impact of a proposed wind project off the coast.

"They always talked about thumbnails," Meehan said.  "Well, they're a little bigger than a thumbnail."

Meehan says he recognizes the economic and environmental benefits such a project could bring to the area, but he wants to make sure the public is aware of how the horizon could change.

"We only get one chance to get this right," Meehan said.  "I just don't want there to be any surprises."

Assateague Coastkeeper Kathy Phillips believes the visual impact would be minimal and outweighed by having a clean, renewable source of energy off the coast.

"Personally, I think they're beautiful," said Phillips.  "And seeing those wind turbines..... is much better than looking at oil derricks offshore."

The Maryland Public Service Coalition is set to hear public comment Monday night in Annapolis about the proposed 248-megawatt project.  All public comment must be submitted by April 7 and the PSC will make a final decision on the applications by May 17.

For more information on the proposals:

            Search Case #9431 on the Maryland Public Service Commission website:              

            www.psc.state.md.us

To submit written comments:

            David J. Collins, Exec. Secretary, MD PSC

            William Donald Schaefer Tower 6, St. Paul Street

            Baltimore, MD  21202

            (Include case #9431 in all comments)

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Lawmakers Fail to Pass Budget

    Delaware Lawmakers Fail to Pass Budget

    Saturday, July 1 2017 6:28 AM EDT2017-07-01 10:28:38 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 6:28 AM EDT2017-07-01 10:28:38 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- With dawn approaching, Delaware lawmakers gave up trying to pass a budget for the fiscal year that started Saturday as Republicans refused to support higher income taxes proposed by Gov. John Carney and fellow Democrats to fund a proposed $4 billion spending plan.

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- With dawn approaching, Delaware lawmakers gave up trying to pass a budget for the fiscal year that started Saturday as Republicans refused to support higher income taxes proposed by Gov. John Carney and fellow Democrats to fund a proposed $4 billion spending plan.

    More

  • Apartment Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

    Apartment Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:46:09 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:46:09 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    A shooting in at an apartment complex in Milford has left a 36-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man wounded, according to the Milford Police Department. 

    More

    A shooting in at an apartment complex in Milford has left a 36-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man wounded, according to the Milford Police Department. 

    More

  • UPDATE: Proposed Personal Income Tax Hike Fails in Delaware House

    UPDATE: Proposed Personal Income Tax Hike Fails in Delaware House

    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:29 AM EDT2017-07-01 05:29:25 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-01 05:31:11 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Delaware lawmakers have entered the first day of the new fiscal year without passing a budget. The General Assembly moved into a special session shortly after midnight on Saturday morning. Lawmakers in the House and Senate considered a number of bills that did not relate to the budget or proposed tax hikes. Democratic and Republican leaders have been attempting in recent weeks to make a deal to balance the budget using tax hikes and spending cuts. A proposa...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Delaware lawmakers have entered the first day of the new fiscal year without passing a budget. The General Assembly moved into a special session shortly after midnight on Saturday morning. Lawmakers in the House and Senate considered a number of bills that did not relate to the budget or proposed tax hikes. Democratic and Republican leaders have been attempting in recent weeks to make a deal to balance the budget using tax hikes and spending cuts. A proposa...

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Father and Daughter Open Unconventional Crab Shack in Berlin

    Father and Daughter Open Unconventional Crab Shack

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:32:32 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:33:23 GMT

    BERLIN, Md. - Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list. Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood. Heather Goldborough shared that while it may seem a little bit unconventional, the parts of the shack ...

    More

    BERLIN, Md. - Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list. Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood. Heather Goldborough shared that while it may seem a little bit unconventional, the parts of the shack ...

    More

  • Ocean City Inlet Parking Rates Increase for July 4th

    Ocean City Inlet Parking Rates Increase for July 4th

    Friday, June 30 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:23:43 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:23:43 GMT
    A quiet Inlet parking lot at Ocean City before July 4th (Photo: WBOC)A quiet Inlet parking lot at Ocean City before July 4th (Photo: WBOC)
    OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon. However, prices drop down as the day goes on. After noon, the fee is $30 and anytime after 3 pm is $20. Visitors are concerned with the new pricing adjustment. They say that they're less likely to come back to the lot. "It is a little steep for the average person ...More
    OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon. However, prices drop down as the day goes on. After noon, the fee is $30 and anytime after 3 pm is $20. Visitors are concerned with the new pricing adjustment. They say that they're less likely to come back to the lot. "It is a little steep for the average person ...More

  • Apartment Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

    Apartment Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:46:09 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:46:09 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    A shooting in at an apartment complex in Milford has left a 36-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man wounded, according to the Milford Police Department. 

    More

    A shooting in at an apartment complex in Milford has left a 36-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man wounded, according to the Milford Police Department. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Father and Daughter Open Unconventional Crab Shack in Berlin

    Father and Daughter Open Unconventional Crab Shack in Berlin

    Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.

    Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.

    More

    Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.

    Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.

    More

  • WBOC Says Goodbye to Paul Butler

    WBOC Says Goodbye to Paul Butler

    June 30 is the last day for Paul Butler at WBOC. Butler leaves his news anchor role to join the Wicomico County Public schools as Director of Communications and Outreach. Fellow anchor Todd Karli, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and Steve Hammond look back on his journey at WBOC. We all wish him well.

    More

    June 30 is the last day for Paul Butler at WBOC. Butler leaves his news anchor role to join the Wicomico County Public schools as Director of Communications and Outreach. Fellow anchor Todd Karli, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and Steve Hammond look back on his journey at WBOC. We all wish him well.

    More

  • Ocean City Inlet Parking Rates Increase for July 4th

    Ocean City Inlet Parking Rates Increase for July 4th

    The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon.

    However, prices drop down as the day goes on. After noon, the fee is $30 and anytime after 3 pm is $20.

    More

    The Inlet parking lot in Ocean City will raise prices for Tuesday, July 4th. Instead of paying an hourly rate, visitors will pay a $50 flat rate if they enter the parking lot between 6 am and noon.

    However, prices drop down as the day goes on. After noon, the fee is $30 and anytime after 3 pm is $20.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices