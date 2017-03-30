Riverside Drive in Salisbury Will Soon Get a New Restaurant

SALISBURY, Md- Owners of local restaurant Cactus Taverna have purchased a 3-acre plot of land on Riverside Drive in Salisbury.

Sperry Van Ness Real Estate Advisors said this is the third time they have sold this property on 500 Riverside Drive and they believe third times a charm.

"This is going to play a great role in providing services such as restaurants, entertainment, really being a cultural hub of the downtown," said SVN Advisor Wesley Cox.

Cox said they expect to see the building completely finished in about 10 months. And the owners said they have not yet decided what the concept for their new restaurant location will be.

People in the area said they are happy to see an economic boost along the rivers banks.

"This is a fabulous opportunity in the middle of downtown Salisbury. All this land can be developed in any manner and I just think that this could be the real key for turning Salisbury around. Salisbury has already made great strides," said Dana Simson Owner of Chesapeake East.

After the restaurant is open SVN said we can expect to see future development on the property in the coming years.

