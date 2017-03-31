Smyrna Man Accused of Assaulting K9 Unit - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Smyrna Man Accused of Assaulting K9 Unit

Posted: Updated:
Brandon Pierce and Megan Eashum Brandon Pierce and Megan Eashum

SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police have arrested a couple after a public fight that officers say led to the man attempting to strangle a K9 unit.

According to police, officers responded Wednesday around 10 p.m. to an apparent fight in the middle of the unit block of East North Street in Smyrna. One of the officers reportedly recognized 30-year-old Megan Eashum of Camden from her involvement in an earlier domestic dispute.

Police say as they were taking Eashum into custody because of several local arrest warrants, her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brandon Pierce of Smyrna, attempted to assault the arresting officer. As officers tried to take Pierce into custody, police say he ran away onto East Street.

Police then sent a K9 team after Pierce. According to officers, K9 Rex found Pierce hiding behind a building, and Pierce hit the dog and tried to choke him.

Eventually police say they subdued Pierce and took him into custody. He had to be treated for injuries and was then formally charged with attempted second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief over $1,000 (damaging a citizen’s vehicle during the fight in the street), resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a law enforcement K9 and disorderly conduct. Police say Pierce was also charged with offensive touching and criminal mischief from the previous domestic dispute.

Pierce was was issued a $3,000 secured bond for charges stemming from the fight and $200 unsecured for charges stemming from the earlier domestic dispute., according to police. He was turned over to the Department of Corrections in lieu of bond.

Eashum was charged with malicious interference with emergency communications from the domestic dispute. She was also turned over to the Department of Corrections in lieu of cash bail.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:47:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:47:28 GMT
    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

  • Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-02 02:48:43 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:33:04 GMT
    Don Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complexDon Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

  • Delaware Lawmakers Fail to Pass Budget

    Delaware Lawmakers Fail to Pass Budget

    Saturday, July 1 2017 6:28 AM EDT2017-07-01 10:28:38 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 6:28 AM EDT2017-07-01 10:28:38 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- With dawn approaching, Delaware lawmakers gave up trying to pass a budget for the fiscal year that started Saturday as Republicans refused to support higher income taxes proposed by Gov. John Carney and fellow Democrats to fund a proposed $4 billion spending plan.

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- With dawn approaching, Delaware lawmakers gave up trying to pass a budget for the fiscal year that started Saturday as Republicans refused to support higher income taxes proposed by Gov. John Carney and fellow Democrats to fund a proposed $4 billion spending plan.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-02 02:48:43 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:33:04 GMT
    Don Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complexDon Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

  • Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:47:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:47:28 GMT
    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

  • Apartment Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

    Apartment Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:46:09 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:46:09 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    A shooting in at an apartment complex in Milford has left a 36-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man wounded, according to the Milford Police Department. 

    More

    A shooting in at an apartment complex in Milford has left a 36-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man wounded, according to the Milford Police Department. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Social Media Used to Shame Shoplifters

    Social Media Used to Shame Shoplifters

    As WBOC's Tom Lehman reports, Dover Police say they've seen a drop in shoplifting since they started posting mugshots to Facebook.

    More

    As WBOC's Tom Lehman reports, Dover Police say they've seen a drop in shoplifting since they started posting mugshots to Facebook.

    More

  • Delaware Lawmakers Wade Through Bills on Last Day of Session

    Delaware Lawmakers Wade Through Bills on Last Day of Session

    With Republicans and Democrats still at an impasse over a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday, House lawmakers in Delaware began the final day of this year's session considering a host of non-money bills.

    More

    With Republicans and Democrats still at an impasse over a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday, House lawmakers in Delaware began the final day of this year's session considering a host of non-money bills.

    More

  • Father and Daughter Open Unconventional Crab Shack in Berlin

    Father and Daughter Open Unconventional Crab Shack in Berlin

    Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.

    Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.

    More

    Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.

    Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices