Smyrna Man Accused of Assaulting K9 Unit

SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police have arrested a couple after a public fight that officers say led to the man attempting to strangle a K9 unit.

According to police, officers responded Wednesday around 10 p.m. to an apparent fight in the middle of the unit block of East North Street in Smyrna. One of the officers reportedly recognized 30-year-old Megan Eashum of Camden from her involvement in an earlier domestic dispute.

Police say as they were taking Eashum into custody because of several local arrest warrants, her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brandon Pierce of Smyrna, attempted to assault the arresting officer. As officers tried to take Pierce into custody, police say he ran away onto East Street.

Police then sent a K9 team after Pierce. According to officers, K9 Rex found Pierce hiding behind a building, and Pierce hit the dog and tried to choke him.



Eventually police say they subdued Pierce and took him into custody. He had to be treated for injuries and was then formally charged with attempted second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief over $1,000 (damaging a citizen’s vehicle during the fight in the street), resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a law enforcement K9 and disorderly conduct. Police say Pierce was also charged with offensive touching and criminal mischief from the previous domestic dispute.

Pierce was was issued a $3,000 secured bond for charges stemming from the fight and $200 unsecured for charges stemming from the earlier domestic dispute., according to police. He was turned over to the Department of Corrections in lieu of bond.

Eashum was charged with malicious interference with emergency communications from the domestic dispute. She was also turned over to the Department of Corrections in lieu of cash bail.