Smyrna Man Arrested Twice on Drug Charges

SMYRNA, Del. - A Dover man was arrested twice over the weekend for separate but related drug offenses.

According to Smyrna Police, officers first made contact with 71-year-old William Walker of Dover on March 24 during a traffic stop on East Glenwood Avenue for a registration violation. Police say Walker and his passenger, 35-year-old Jennifer Hall, were found in possession of suspected narcotic pills. A search of the vehicle also turned up more narcotic pills and drug paraphernalia.



Police say Hall was also wanted on several court warrants. She and Walker were taken back to the Smyrna Police Department, where Walker was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and Hall was charged with that and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Later, police discovered that Walker had hidden more controlled prescription drugs inside a patrol vehicle while in custody. He turned himself into officers on Sunday and was charged with tampering with physical evidence and another count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Police say he was released on $600 unsecured bond pending a future court hearing.