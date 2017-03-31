Salisbury-area Shooting Leaves Two Injured

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting just outside Salisbury that left a young man and a teenage girl injured.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Tuscola Avenue. Troopers said the two victims, 22-year-old Ta’yron Baine, of Salisbury, and a 16-year-old girl from Delmar, Md. were asleep inside the home when when a suspect fired five pistol caliber rounds into the bedroom window.

Police said the rounds struck the victims, causing non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division have assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Or contact the lead investigator Cpl. Donna Hale at Donna.Hale@Maryland.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.