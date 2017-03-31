Maryland Rep. Andy Harris to Hold Town Hall in Wye Mills

WYE MILLS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland Rep. Andy Harris is holding a town hall on the Eastern Shore.



The congressman is scheduled to talk to constituents at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills on Friday from 6-7 p.m.



He is scheduled to give a Power Point presentation on health care and get feedback from constituents.



Harris is the only Republican member of Maryland's congressional delegation. He represents District 1, which includes all of the Eastern Shore and parts of Harford, Baltimore and Carroll counties.

Friday's town hall will be held at Chesapeake College's Todd Performing Arts Center, 1000 College Circle. For more information about the event call Harris' office at 202-225-5311.