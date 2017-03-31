Maryland Rep. Andy Harris to Hold Town Hall in Wye Mills - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Rep. Andy Harris to Hold Town Hall in Wye Mills

Posted: Updated:
Congressman Andy Harris Congressman Andy Harris

WYE MILLS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland Rep. Andy Harris is holding a town hall on the Eastern Shore.
    
The congressman is scheduled to talk to constituents at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills on Friday from 6-7 p.m.
    
He is scheduled to give a Power Point presentation on health care and get feedback from constituents.
    
Harris is the only Republican member of Maryland's congressional delegation. He represents District 1, which includes all of the Eastern Shore and parts of Harford, Baltimore and Carroll counties.

Friday's town hall will be held at Chesapeake College's Todd Performing Arts Center, 1000 College Circle. For more information about the event call Harris' office at 202-225-5311. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:47:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:47:28 GMT
    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

  • Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-02 02:48:43 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:33:04 GMT
    Don Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complexDon Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

  • Delaware Lawmakers Fail to Pass Budget

    Delaware Lawmakers Fail to Pass Budget

    Saturday, July 1 2017 6:28 AM EDT2017-07-01 10:28:38 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 6:28 AM EDT2017-07-01 10:28:38 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- With dawn approaching, Delaware lawmakers gave up trying to pass a budget for the fiscal year that started Saturday as Republicans refused to support higher income taxes proposed by Gov. John Carney and fellow Democrats to fund a proposed $4 billion spending plan.

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- With dawn approaching, Delaware lawmakers gave up trying to pass a budget for the fiscal year that started Saturday as Republicans refused to support higher income taxes proposed by Gov. John Carney and fellow Democrats to fund a proposed $4 billion spending plan.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-02 02:48:43 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:33:04 GMT
    Don Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complexDon Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

  • Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:47:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:47:28 GMT
    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

  • Apartment Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

    Apartment Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:46:09 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:46:09 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    A shooting in at an apartment complex in Milford has left a 36-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man wounded, according to the Milford Police Department. 

    More

    A shooting in at an apartment complex in Milford has left a 36-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man wounded, according to the Milford Police Department. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Father and Daughter Open Unconventional Crab Shack in Berlin

    Father and Daughter Open Unconventional Crab Shack in Berlin

    Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.

    Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.

    More

    Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.

    Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.

    More

  • Social Media Used to Shame Shoplifters

    Social Media Used to Shame Shoplifters

    As WBOC's Tom Lehman reports, Dover Police say they've seen a drop in shoplifting since they started posting mugshots to Facebook.

    More

    As WBOC's Tom Lehman reports, Dover Police say they've seen a drop in shoplifting since they started posting mugshots to Facebook.

    More

  • Delaware Lawmakers Wade Through Bills on Last Day of Session

    Delaware Lawmakers Wade Through Bills on Last Day of Session

    With Republicans and Democrats still at an impasse over a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday, House lawmakers in Delaware began the final day of this year's session considering a host of non-money bills.

    More

    With Republicans and Democrats still at an impasse over a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday, House lawmakers in Delaware began the final day of this year's session considering a host of non-money bills.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices