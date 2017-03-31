Three Arrested after Police Chase in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington Police arrested three people after a police chase in Kent County.

While on patrol on South DuPont Highway, an officer tried to stop a car for a traffic violation around 10 p.m. Thursday night. Police say the driver of the car failed to stop and continued northbound driving at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner. Police say officers eventually stopped pursuing the vehicle because of safety concerns near Irish Hill Road.

A short time later, officers spotted the car pull into a driveway on Main Street in Woodside. Police say the three people inside the car got out and took off. Police were able to capture them and take them into custody.

Police identified the driver as 47-year-old Antonio Heredia, of Frederica. Police say 34-year-old Carrie Dixon, of Millsboro, and 26 -year-old Chelsea Abrams, of Denton, were also in the car.

All three were turned over to the Harrington Police Department. Two other subjects that were taken into custody for questioning were later released without any charges.

Heredia was charged with Third Offense Driving under the influence of Alcohol, Disregarding a Police Officer Signal, Resisting Arrest, Driving with a Suspended or Revoked License and several other traffic violations. A computer check revealed that Heredia had two previous DUI convictions dating back to 2003. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $4,211 secured bond.

Dixon was issued a Criminal Summons for Resisting Arrest and she was released pending a future court appearance.

Abrams had an active Capias out of Kent County Court of Common Pleas for failure to appear for a criminal trial. She was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $500 unsecured bond.