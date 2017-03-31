Del. Police Seek ID of Cologne Shoplifting Suspect

DELAWARE– Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect wanted for allegedly stealing more than $2,300 worth of cologne from four Walgreens pharmacies in the last week.

Troopers said the incidents occurred at the below listed locations when the suspect walked in the stores and proceeded to remove assorted cologne after defeating the locked display cases with an unknown type of tool. The suspect then walked out of the businesses without paying for the items, police said.

Walgreens, 3301 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington – occurred Saturday March 25, 2017 at approximately 9:28 p.m.

Walgreens, 4201 Concord Pike, Wilmington –occurred Monday March 27, 2017 at approximately 12:23 p.m.

Walgreens, 5506 South DuPont Highway, Dover – occurred Wednesday March 29, 2017 at approximately 6:52 p.m.

Walgreens, 52 West Birdie Lane, Magnolia – occurred Wednesday March 29, 2017 at approximately 5:40 p.m. (This was an attempted Shoplifting as the suspect was unable to enter the display case or remove any items.)

According to investigators, the suspect is described as a black male, 35-40 years of age, between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot-0, 180-190 pounds and, operating a white or gray in color four-door sedan.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Trooper First Class Spanier at 302-698-8548. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."