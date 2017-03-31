Trump Election Linked to Declining Gun Sales

BERLIN, Md.- President Donald Trump championed Second Amendment rights often during the 2016 presidential campaign. And while his victory came as welcome news to gun owners, it has triggered a significant decline in sales for gun dealers.

"From last year to this year it was a 20 percent drop in January and a 15 percent drop in February," said Bill Arthur, owner of Arthur's Shooters Supply in Berlin.

Arthur says sales figures in 2016 were artificially inflated due to the campaign.

"Everyone was worried Hillary Clinton would be elected and it drove sales higher than a regular year," said Arthur.

The FBI's data on background checks supports Arthur's numbers. In January 2016, more than 2.5 million background checks were conducted prior to gun purchases around the country. In January of this year, that number fell to just more than 2 million.

Stock prices for gun makers are also taking a hit. American Outdoor Brands (formerly Smith & Wesson) and Sturm, Ruger & Co. have seen double digit price drops since the election.

Arthur says he's not concerned about the sales slump because he thinks people will always see guns as a good investment and more people will continue to drawn to the sport as a form of recreation. Arthur also believes as long as politicians are in business, he will be, too.

"With Trump being in office I think gun owners of this country got to breathe a small sigh of relief," said Arthur. "But the problem seems to be the Democrats and the Republicans can't seem to work it out on Capitol Hill."