Repairs Underway to Two Rehoboth Beach Stormwater Outfalls

By Madeleine Overturf
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Two stormwater outfalls on Rehoboth Beach are a lot longer now, thanks to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Maryland and Virginia Avenue outfalls have been extended 54 feet and 154 feet, respectively, to help flush out the city's storm water and prevent flooding on land.

"When it rains and runs into the inlets, in the catch basins, it's going to flow right out there," said Bill Walters with Walters Marine Construction. "No more major flooding in the streets."

According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Engineer Randall Grunden, the outfalls were damaged from past storms, and were preventing the proper flow of stormwater.

"The end of the pipe was getting silted in with sand," he said. "So sand was sitting in the pipe and it wasn't releasing the positive outfall to the beach."

That will no longer be a problem Grunden says, due to the work conducted by the corps and their contractors, Walters Marine Construction and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company. The outfall repair is the final phase of an $11 million beach nourishment project, which included beach replenishment, dune grass planting, pedestrian dune crossings and sand fencing. 

Grunden said they were originally supposed to work until June, but good weather and communication has put them far ahead of schedule and under budget. He anticipates they'll be done by mid-April.

"This has been lightning speed," he said. "It's phenomenal."

Grunden said the outfall work costs roughly $1.5 million, of which the City of Rehoboth Beach paid $946,500. Grunden says that money may sound like a lot...but it's worth the protection it provides.

"[It's] great when you compare [it to] the flood insurance, protecting the city lives and public safety," he said. "It's minimal compared to loss of life."

For more information on the project, click here

