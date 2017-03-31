IRSD Seeks People for Citizens Budget Oversight Committee - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

IRSD Seeks People for Citizens Budget Oversight Committee

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Indian River School District is taking another step to increase transparency in their financial processes.

The district is re-introducing the Citizens Budget Oversight Committee, where ten people in the community will meet with the superintendent and director of finance to review all documents related to the district's budget. Steele says this is a program the state recommends, and he's excited for it to return to Indian River.

"Sometimes when you get just school people, you kinda focus on certain items," he says.  "The community is that extra layer of oversight so you don't miss anything, and also to give you ideas that may be out of the box. Something that may work in their line of work that we could introduce here that would help us with our budgeting."

Steele says the committee will meet four times a year, and eventually he hopes they have joint meetings with the Board of Education. Steele says this committee is one of the three priorities he has to strengthen the district's relationship with the community, especially in light of last year's financial audit.

"If you want to build community, you've got to build a lot of things. You've got to build your community trust with your financial structure and I think you've got to build community with your business structure," he says. "The next two things I want to target: one is to bring in a business round table of local businesses who we can have discussions with and the third thing will be our strategic comprehensive plan."

Once the committee is selected, Steele says they members are trained by the state. 

According to the district's website, Citizens interested in serving on the committee must submit the following by April 24, 2017:

  • A letter of interest stating their reason for wanting to serve.
  • A Citizens Budget Oversight Committee membership application (available at irsd.net).
  • A resume listing their experience and qualifications for serving.
  • References that can attest to their educational/financial knowledge and/or community involvement.

Documents should be sent to Superintendent Mark Steele, Indian River School District, 31 Hosier Street, Selbyville, DE 19975 or mark.steele@irsd.k12.de.us

For more on the committee, click here.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Firework Detonates in Boy's Hand

    Firework Detonates in Boy's Hand

    Sunday, July 2 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-03 00:52:43 GMT
    Sunday, July 2 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-07-03 00:54:50 GMT

    A child in Talbot County is recovering after a firework detonated in his hand Saturday night, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.  

    More

    A child in Talbot County is recovering after a firework detonated in his hand Saturday night, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.  

    More

  • UPDATE: Police Identify Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:47:28 GMT
    Sunday, July 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-07-02 19:51:09 GMT
    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

  • Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-02 02:48:43 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:33:04 GMT
    Don Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complexDon Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-02 02:48:43 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:33:04 GMT
    Don Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complexDon Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

  • UPDATE: Police Identify Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:47:28 GMT
    Sunday, July 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-07-02 19:51:09 GMT
    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

  • Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2017

    Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2017

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-06-28 14:23:33 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-06-30 13:26:46 GMT

    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. 

    More

    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Father and Daughter Open Unconventional Crab Shack in Berlin

    Father and Daughter Open Unconventional Crab Shack in Berlin

    Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.

    Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.

    More

    Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.

    Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.

    More

  • Social Media Used to Shame Shoplifters

    Social Media Used to Shame Shoplifters

    As WBOC's Tom Lehman reports, Dover Police say they've seen a drop in shoplifting since they started posting mugshots to Facebook.

    More

    As WBOC's Tom Lehman reports, Dover Police say they've seen a drop in shoplifting since they started posting mugshots to Facebook.

    More

  • WBOC Says Goodbye to Paul Butler

    WBOC Says Goodbye to Paul Butler

    June 30 is the last day for Paul Butler at WBOC. Butler leaves his news anchor role to join the Wicomico County Public schools as Director of Communications and Outreach. Fellow anchor Todd Karli, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and Steve Hammond look back on his journey at WBOC. We all wish him well.

    More

    June 30 is the last day for Paul Butler at WBOC. Butler leaves his news anchor role to join the Wicomico County Public schools as Director of Communications and Outreach. Fellow anchor Todd Karli, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and Steve Hammond look back on his journey at WBOC. We all wish him well.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices