Maryland Senate Votes to Oppose Cuts to Chesapeake Bay

A child in Talbot County is recovering after a firework detonated in his hand Saturday night, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.More
One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.More
An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said.More
Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.More
Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.
Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.More
As WBOC's Tom Lehman reports, Dover Police say they've seen a drop in shoplifting since they started posting mugshots to Facebook.More
June 30 is the last day for Paul Butler at WBOC. Butler leaves his news anchor role to join the Wicomico County Public schools as Director of Communications and Outreach. Fellow anchor Todd Karli, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and Steve Hammond look back on his journey at WBOC. We all wish him well.More
