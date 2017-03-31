Maryland Senate Votes to Oppose Cuts to Chesapeake Bay

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland Senate has passed a resolution expressing opposition to federal budget cuts to the Chesapeake Bay Program.



The Senate voted 35-10 on Friday for the resolution, which now goes to the House.



President Donald Trump's budget proposal would eliminate federal funding for the program that coordinates cleanup efforts for the nation's largest estuary.



The program, which was formed in 1983, received $73 million in federal funds last year. It coordinates and monitors efforts of the six bay watershed states and the District of Columbia in meeting pollution reduction goals.



The resolution is one of several steps the Democrat-controlled legislature has taken this year in response to the Trump administration. The General Assembly also has approved money for the attorney general to hire staff to sue the federal government.