Dover Homeless Panel Eyes Affordable Rental Units - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Homeless Panel Eyes Affordable Rental Units

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- A commission tasked with identifying homeless individuals in Dover and ways to help them find housing has created an early concept for low-rent housing aimed at providing temporary homes for people to stabilize their living conditions and obtain employment.

The blue ribbon commission was formed by Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen and had a similar goal to an effort to end veteran homelessness in Dover the year before. The group determined there are approximately 300 to 400 homeless adults in the Dover area, many of whom use shelters and other services for assistance.

An early draft proposal from the group suggested low-rent housing could be developed for dozens of homeless people, with 50 units being used for men and 20 units for women. Four homes could also be developed downtown, according to the document.

Dover Public Library Director Margie Cyr, a commission co-chair, said the services also proposed included hiring various personnel to assist the homeless, such as a human services worker. 

Cyr noted that each homeless individual may have various issues that need to be addressed.

"You can't just put them in a room and say 'OK, you're going to live here now.' You have to be able to help them solve their challenges."

The first phase of the project would cost more than $1.6 million. A second phase could commence after the first phase housing was occupied.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Lawmakers Agree on $4.1 Billion Budget

    Delaware Lawmakers Agree on $4.1 Billion Budget

    Monday, July 3 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-07-03 05:03:40 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-07-03 05:03:40 GMT
    Delaware's House of Representatives meets on Sunday. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)Delaware's House of Representatives meets on Sunday. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)

    After failing to agree on a budget by the time the new fiscal year started Saturday, Delaware lawmakers reached an accord Sunday on a $4.1 billion spending plan.

    More

    After failing to agree on a budget by the time the new fiscal year started Saturday, Delaware lawmakers reached an accord Sunday on a $4.1 billion spending plan.

    More

  • Firework Detonates in Man's Hand

    Firework Detonates in Man's Hand

    Sunday, July 2 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-03 00:52:43 GMT
    Sunday, July 2 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-07-03 01:44:54 GMT

    A child in Talbot County is recovering after a firework detonated in his hand Saturday night, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.  

    More

    A man in Talbot County is recovering after a firework detonated in his hand Saturday night, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.  

    More

  • UPDATE: Police Identify Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:47:28 GMT
    Sunday, July 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-07-02 19:51:09 GMT
    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Police Identify Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Seaford Man Killed in Car Accident

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:47:28 GMT
    Sunday, July 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-07-02 19:51:09 GMT
    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford on Friday.

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

    One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.

    More

  • Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-02 02:48:43 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:33:04 GMT
    Don Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complexDon Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

  • Firework Detonates in Man's Hand

    Firework Detonates in Man's Hand

    Sunday, July 2 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-03 00:52:43 GMT
    Sunday, July 2 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-07-03 01:44:54 GMT

    A child in Talbot County is recovering after a firework detonated in his hand Saturday night, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.  

    More

    A man in Talbot County is recovering after a firework detonated in his hand Saturday night, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices