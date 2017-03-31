Harris' Town Hall Full of Boos and Cheers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Harris' Town Hall Full of Boos and Cheers

WYE MILLS, Md- Congressman Harris held a town hall meeting in Talbot County Friday night at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills. It's his first town hall meeting since he decided to do "virtual" town halls back in February. Close to 900 people showed up to hear what Congressman Harris had to say, and also hopefully get their voices heard..

In the first few minutes, Harris could barley get a few words out without the crowd yelling, and booing over his voice. Harris would later say, "People came out and expressed their frustration. That's part of the American system." 

Tyra Wingard of Cordova said she felt obligated to come to Friday night's event. She said, "We would like to have a voice today- and we're hearing again that he's not hearing our voices, and we're really upset about that." 

While the audience did get rowdy at times, Maureen Johnston of Berlin said it's all about perspective. "When you get personal like this with people, you know that you better expect to hear something in return," Johnston said. 

Congressman Harris said he will continue to hold in person town halls despite the raucous crowd that filled Chesapeake College on Friday night.. 

