Harris' Town Hall Full of Boos and Cheers

After failing to agree on a budget by the time the new fiscal year started Saturday, Delaware lawmakers reached an accord Sunday on a $4.1 billion spending plan.More
A child in Talbot County is recovering after a firework detonated in his hand Saturday night, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.More
One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.More
An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said.More
Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.
Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.More
