Body of Missing Fisherman Found in Virginia

The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware.More
The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware.More
Keeping your pooch extra safe this Fourth of July could mean leaving them at home.More
Keeping your pooch extra safe this Fourth of July could mean leaving them at home.More
OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Fourth of July falls during the middle of the week this year. It's left some business owners in Ocean City wondering if crowds would be effected by the strange mid-week placement. The crowds at the boardwalk and beach on Monday, July 3 showed no signs of people having to cut their vacation short. People took to the sand and surf to enjoy their long weekend, while others stuck to the boards. Sisters, Riley and Carly Cannon, spent the hot summer day cooling off w...More
OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Fourth of July falls during the middle of the week this year. It's left some business owners in Ocean City wondering if crowds would be effected by the strange mid-week placement. The crowds at the boardwalk and beach on Monday, July 3 showed no signs of people having to cut their vacation short. People took to the sand and surf to enjoy their long weekend, while others stuck to the boards. Sisters, Riley and Carly Cannon, spent the hot summer day cooling off w...More
Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.More
Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.More
After failing to agree on a budget by the time the new fiscal year started Saturday, Delaware lawmakers reached an accord Sunday on a $4.1 billion spending plan.More
After failing to agree on a budget by the time the new fiscal year started Saturday, Delaware lawmakers reached an accord Sunday on a $4.1 billion spending plan.More
One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.More
One man is dead after a car accident in Seaford Friday night, according to Delaware State Police.More
Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.
Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.More
Alan Goldborough has taken on just about every job you can think of. He has been a soldier, he's worked at sea and he has been a brick layer. But recently he has added one more title to that list.
Working along side his daughter Heather, the determined duo opened up a new crab shack at the intersection of Route 50 and Main Street in Berlin called, Shipwrecked Seafood.More