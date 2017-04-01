Body of Missing Fisherman Found in Virginia

HAYES, Va. (AP) - Coast Guard officials say the body of one of two missing fishermen has been recovered in Gloucester County.



The Coast Guard says the men were last seen departing Nixon's Fishery on the Perrin River in Hayes about 7:30 p.m. Friday.



They were reported missing late Saturday morning after failing to return from their trip or check in with anyone.



Officials say the men's boat was found submerged Saturday afternoon, and that the body of one of the men was found a short time later.



The search continues for the second boater.



The search includes a helicopter from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, as well as boats from the Gloucester County Fire Department and Virginia Marine Resources Commission.