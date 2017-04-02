At Least Three Injured in VA Concert Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

At Least Three Injured in VA Concert Shooting

Virginia State Police at Virginia Motorsports Park. (Photo: WTVR) Virginia State Police at Virginia Motorsports Park. (Photo: WTVR)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. - Sunday morning, Virginia State Police were on scene of a multiple shooting at a rap concert following a bike rally at a drag strip in Dinwiddie County, Virginia.

Police say anywhere from 10,000 to 12,000 people were on hand for the 2nd Annual Spring Fest.  Investigators believe the first shot was fired near the stage during a rap concert.  Then multiple shots were fired in various locations around the park.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office confirms that two people were struck from gunfire and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  Another person was injured from shards of glass inside a car hit by the gunfire.  Police also say multiple other cars were hit by bullets as well.

The event was taking place at Virginia Motorsports Park and investigators say the scene is secure.  

As of 7 a.m. Sunday morning, there were no arrests made and no suspects identified.  

