Delaware getting $1.45 Million from VW Emissions Investigation

DOVER, Del. - Delaware will receive $1.45 million for environmental projects after a settlement between ten states and Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi. The settlement is in the wake of the company's use of "defeat devices" on emissions controls of diesel vehicles.

The settlement is in addition to a 2016 federal and multi-state settlement that obtained payments and remediation for vehicle owners. There were also penalties and a federal environmental trust created with Volkswagen payments to fund air-quality efforts.

The ten states in this new settlement are all "Section 177" states that have adopted California’s stringent vehicle emission standards. The settlement is the first time states have received environmental penalties from an auto manufacturer under their own state emission laws. In the past, the federal government has primarily enforced vehicle emission standards.

“This latest settlement continues to hold Volkswagen accountable for its egregious violation of the public trust and the harm to our state’s and country’s air quality as a result of manipulating diesel vehicles to falsify emissions test results and pollute more than allowed,” says Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn.

According to the settlement, the funds will be used for an “environmentally beneficial purpose." The Delaware Department of Justice will work with DNREC to create appropriate plans for the funds.

“Pollution from cars contributes significantly to Delaware’s air quality and Volkswagen’s unlawful actions caused excess nitrogen oxides emissions which frustrates our efforts to clean the air in our communities.” says DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “This settlement requires VW to pay an additional $1.45 million penalty and to advance the sales of zero-emission vehicles in the states involved in the settlement."

According to Garvin, DNREC recently held a public workshop to get public opinion on Delaware’s proposed VW Environmental Mitigation Work Plan. That workshop came after an earlier $9 million settlement. Garvin says public comments on the work plan will be accepted until April 3rd.

The others states involved in the settlement are Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

The settlement document can be found here.