Gov. Carney Reviews Delaware National Guard

DOVER, Del.- For the first time in over 20 years, Delaware's governor has made an official review of the Delaware National Guard.

According to our news partner, The Delaware State News, Gov. John Carney reviewed the troops in a ceremony on Saturday, the first since 1993.

The review took place at Delaware State University's stadium due to its central location and size. In addition to the governor, Sen. Tom Carper, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware National Guard Adjutant Major General Carol Timmons and DSU President Dr. Harry Williams were present. Carney used the time to say thank you to the troops.

“I look out in front of me to see about 1,600 or so of the finest men and women in the whole state of Delaware,” he said. “In times of war and in times of domestic troubles you are always there, ready.You spend months at a time overseas away from your family and friends and you have an incredible sense of duty.”

The last governor to perform an official review of the National Guard was Sen. Carper in 1993. Each governor is the commander-in-chief of their state's National Guard, and reviews have been customary in the past.

“Reviewing the troops is a long-standing military tradition and we are proud to reinstate that aspect of our heritage,” said Maj. Gen. Timmons.

At the same ceremony, Carney also promoted retired commander Gen. Frank Vavala to a four-star general, the first-ever in the Delaware National Guard. Vavala retired as commander on February 1st, after 18 years in the position. According to the Delaware National Guard, the promotion was strictly honorary and as a way to thank Vavala for his service.

“In all my years of service, this is the most impressive event that I’ve witnessed," Vavala said. "Because we’ve gathered the entire Delaware National Guard family together.”

According to the Delaware State News, major generals are supposed to retire at 64 and state adjutant generals at 66, but Gen. Vavala received special permission from Washington, D.C., to lead the Delaware National Guard past that age due to Gov. Jack Markell requesting an extension on his service.