Gov. Carney Reviews Delaware National Guard

UPDATED: Delaware State Police are investigating a now fatal crash from Tuesday afternoon on Irish Hill Road in Felton.More
LEWES. De,- Whether it's eating lots of hot dogs, spending time with family and friends, or playing lots of games, the people of Lewes celebrated America's birthday with an old fashioned July 4th celebration.More
It was a sea of red, white and blue on Tuesday at the Bethany Beach Parade, but local business owners saw green too.More
Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.More
The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware.More
Natural Resources Police are investigating after a boat and jet ski collided in Rehoboth Bay.More
One Salisbury man advocates for a dirt bike park to be built in Salisbury and some bikers think it's a great idea.
After getting connected with several bikers in Salisbury, Andrew Davis said something could be done in the city to keep the bikers safe and off of main roads.More
