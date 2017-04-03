Shulkin to Visit Veterans Hospital in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Shulkin to Visit Veterans Hospital in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dr. David Shulkin is traveling to Delaware to visit the VA Medical Center in Wilmington.
    
Shulkin is scheduled to join Sen. Tom Carper on Monday to meet with members of Delaware's veterans community and to hold a roundtable discussion.
    
Shulkin was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the ninth Secretary of Veterans Affairs.  He was confirmed by the Senate in a unanimous vote in February.
    
Prior to his confirmation, Shulkin served as VA's Under Secretary for Health for 18 months, during which he paid a visit to the Wilmington facility last year.

