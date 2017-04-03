Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Three Drug Arrests - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Three Drug Arrests

Quajer Washington, Jessica Renner and Quaheem Hall Quajer Washington, Jessica Renner and Quaheem Hall

DOVER, Del. - A traffic stop in Dover has led to three arrests on drug charges.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop Thursday around 10:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Carvel Drive stemming from a drug investigation. According to Dover police, the driver, 26-year-old Quajer Washington of Dover, was found in possession of marijuana, while the two passengers, 35-year-old Jessica Renner and 28-year-old Quaheem Hall of Dover were found in possession of 114 bags of heroin.

Police say a summons was issued for Washington. Renner was committed to the Baylor Women's Correctional Center on $4,250 unsecured bond. Hall was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $4,250 unsecured bond.

