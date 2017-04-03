Maryland Governor Signs Bill Allocating $28M in Extra School Funds

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a measure to allocate $28 million in additional school funding, including $23.7 million for Baltimore city.



Hogan signed the bill on Monday morning at a ceremony with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh standing behind him in Annapolis.



The money goes to Baltimore city and 10 Maryland counties that have lost funding in the state's school funding formula due to declining enrollment.



The measure contains new accountability measures, including an independent audit of the Baltimore school system and requirements for the school board to develop a financial recovery plan.

"We’re proud that we were able to come to an agreement to provide this additional funding in the short term, while passing legislation to bring greater transparency and accountability to city school finances as we work toward a long-term solution,” Hogan said. “This bill includes vital and necessary reforms to ensure taxpayer funds are being spent appropriately and where they are needed – in the classroom. This is what students, parents, teachers, and Maryland taxpayers deserve. I look forward to working with everyone in this room to make our schools the best they can be.”



The 10 counties receiving additional funding are Allegany, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne's, Somerset and Talbot counties. After Baltimore city, Carroll County received the next highest amount at $1.6 million.