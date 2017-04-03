Maryland Governor Signs Bill Allocating $28M in Extra School Funds

Delaware State Police say a Delmar man who was discovered unconscious in the bathroom of a Royal Farms convenience store turned out to be wanted for robbery.More
UPDATED: Delaware State Police are investigating a now fatal crash from Tuesday afternoon on Irish Hill Road in Felton.More
Whether it's eating lots of hot dogs, spending time with family and friends, or playing lots of games, the people of Lewes celebrated America's birthday with an old fashioned July 4th celebration. In the streets of Sussex County, neighbors participated in the "Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration."More
Two members of the group known as Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated July 4th in a unique way.
Effie Cox and Theresa Naushuetz flipped through memorabilia dated back hundreds of years. Letters, pictures and books all commemorating their ancestors and their patriots.More
It was a sea of red, white and blue on Tuesday at the Bethany Beach Parade, but local business owners saw green too.
Steve Rhodes owns Rhodes 5&10 at Bethany Beach. He says business was a little slower than usual in June, but thanks to July 4 celebrations, he's seeing it pick back up.More
