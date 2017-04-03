$369K in Funding Announced to Fight Sexual Assault Crimes in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding is going toward Maryland programs that help victims of sexual assault.



On Monday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women is awarding a total of $369,080 to 15 agencies in Maryland, including some on the Eastern Shore.



Funds provided through this program are designed to supplement other funding sources to rape crisis centers at the state level and play a vital role in assisting sexual assault victims through the healing process, as well as assisting victims through the medical, criminal justice, and social support systems.

Funding from the 2016 fiscal year was distributed by allowing each rape crisis center serving one jurisdiction to apply for up to $22,000, and those crisis centers serving multiple jurisdictions to apply for up to $32,000. The award period runs from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

For All Seasons, Inc., which serves Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot Counties, has been awarded $32,000. Life Crisis Center, Inc., which serves Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Counties, is getting $31,133. The statewide Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Inc. will receive $32,000.

“These grants are a crucial part of our state’s continuing efforts to combat sexual assault, and other violent crimes against women,” said Glenn Fueston, the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention. “These funds will play a vital role in providing the support and protection victims need in order to heal and rebuild their lives.”