$369K in Funding Announced to Fight Sexual Assault Crimes in Mar - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

$369K in Funding Announced to Fight Sexual Assault Crimes in Maryland

Posted: Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding is going toward Maryland programs that help victims of sexual assault.

On Monday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women is awarding a total of $369,080 to 15 agencies in Maryland, including some on the Eastern Shore.

Funds provided through this program are designed to supplement other funding sources to rape crisis centers at the state level and play a vital role in assisting sexual assault victims through the healing process, as well as assisting victims through the medical, criminal justice, and social support systems.

Funding from the 2016 fiscal year was distributed by allowing each rape crisis center serving one jurisdiction to apply for up to $22,000, and those crisis centers serving multiple jurisdictions to apply for up to $32,000. The award period runs from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

For All Seasons, Inc., which serves Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot Counties, has been awarded $32,000. Life Crisis Center, Inc., which serves Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Counties, is getting $31,133. The statewide Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Inc. will receive $32,000.

“These grants are a crucial part of our state’s continuing efforts to combat sexual assault, and other violent crimes against women,” said Glenn Fueston, the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention. “These funds will play a vital role in providing the support and protection victims need in order to heal and rebuild their lives.”

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Commercial Rezoning Sought Near Kent County Sports Complex

    Commercial Rezoning Sought Near Kent County Sports Complex

    Jul 05, 2017 8:11 PM2017-07-06 00:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:21:51 GMT
    Neighbors worry about congestion along Milford Neck Road, seen in this still image from Skycam 16, if the proposed rezoning of a nearby property and construction of an entrance in the area of Pritchett Road are approved. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)Neighbors worry about congestion along Milford Neck Road, seen in this still image from Skycam 16, if the proposed rezoning of a nearby property and construction of an entrance in the area of Pritchett Road are approved. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)
    The owners of a property about a mile south of the DE Turf sports complex near Frederica are seeking to have more than 25 acres of land rezoned for commercial purposes, though some neighbors are opposed to the move over fears it could clog a loMore
    The owners of a property about a mile south of the DE Turf sports complex near Frederica are seeking to have more than 25 acres of land rezoned for commercial purposes, though some neighbors are opposed to the move over fears it could clog a loMore

  • Delay in Reconstruction of Hearns Pond Dam

    Delay in Reconstruction of Hearns Pond Dam

    Jul 05, 2017 6:49 PM2017-07-05 22:49:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-07-05 22:49:26 GMT
    It's been over a year since Delaware state closed Hearns Pond to the public for reconstruction of the dam.More
    It's been over a year since Delaware state closed Hearns Pond to the public for reconstruction of the dam.More

  • Senator Carper Tours Bayhealth Sussex Health Campus in Milford

    Senator Carper Tours Bayhealth Sussex Health Campus in Milford

    Jul 05, 2017 6:31 PM2017-07-05 22:31:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-07-05 22:36:06 GMT
    On Tuesday, Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy held a tour of the hospital's construction site.More
    On Tuesday, Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy held a tour of the hospital's construction site.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Fourth of July Celebration in Lewes

    Fourth of July Celebration in Lewes

    Whether it's eating lots of hot dogs, spending time with family and friends, or playing lots of games, the people of Lewes celebrated America's birthday with an old fashioned July 4th celebration. In the streets of Sussex County, neighbors participated in the "Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration."

    More

    Whether it's eating lots of hot dogs, spending time with family and friends, or playing lots of games, the people of Lewes celebrated America's birthday with an old fashioned July 4th celebration. In the streets of Sussex County, neighbors participated in the "Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration."

    More

  • Two Ocean Pines Women Celebrate July Fourth Remembering Their Patriots, Part 2

    Two Ocean Pines Women Celebrate July Fourth Remembering Their Patriots, Part 2

    Two members of the group known as Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated July 4th in a unique way. 

    Effie Cox and Theresa Naushuetz flipped through memorabilia dated back hundreds of years. Letters, pictures and books all commemorating their ancestors and their patriots.

    More

    Two members of the group known as Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated July 4th in a unique way. 

    Effie Cox and Theresa Naushuetz flipped through memorabilia dated back hundreds of years. Letters, pictures and books all commemorating their ancestors and their patriots.

    More

  • Local Businesses Get Boost from Fourth of July Celebrations in Bethany Beach

    Local Businesses Get Boost from Fourth of July Celebrations in Bethany Beach

    It was a sea of red, white and blue on Tuesday at the Bethany Beach Parade, but local business owners saw green too.

    Steve Rhodes owns Rhodes 5&10 at Bethany Beach. He says business was a little slower than usual in June, but thanks to July 4 celebrations, he's seeing it pick back up.

    More

    It was a sea of red, white and blue on Tuesday at the Bethany Beach Parade, but local business owners saw green too.

    Steve Rhodes owns Rhodes 5&10 at Bethany Beach. He says business was a little slower than usual in June, but thanks to July 4 celebrations, he's seeing it pick back up.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices