More Learning, Less Testing

SALISBURY, Md.- Educators on the Eastern Shore are in favor of the Less testing, More Teaching Act.

The Maryland House of Representatives and the Senate both passed the Less Testing, More Teaching Act . This bill looks limit the amount of testing that goes on in classrooms to a certain percentage per year.

The House proposed for testing to be limited to 2 percent and the Senate proposed 2.2 percent.

Assistant Superintendent of Wicomico County Public Schools Margo Handy said she hopes this bill will allow teachers to spend more time with the students.

Handy also said that while testing has its benefits, sometimes it creates the perception that all they do is "teach to the test."

"We teach according to the standards and objectives set forth by the state of Maryland so that our students can do well. That's what our goal is, not to teach to a test," Handy said.

Betty Weller President of the Maryland State Education association said that this testing has created a very stressful environment for students.

Weller said, "I think the students need to be allowed to flourish and do things that make them love learning other than solely academic testing."

The House and the Senate now have to reconcile the differences between their two bills and will soon present a final bill to Governor Hogan.


 

