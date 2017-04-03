Maryland Lawmakers Make Opposition to Chesapeake Bay Program's P - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Lawmakers Make Opposition to Chesapeake Bay Program's Potential Funding Crisis

Posted: Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A biologist with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science says federal cuts to the EPA, which will drastically impact The Chesapeake Bay Program, will also trickle down to work scientists are able to do.

David Nemazie, chief of staff for the center in Cambridge, says the program, which coordinates and monitors efforts of the six bay watershed states and the District of Columbia in meeting pollution reduction goals, is largely responsible for the improvements the bay has seen.

The Chesapeake Bay has actually been getting better,” Nemazie said.

On Friday the Maryland Senate passed a resolution expressing opposition to federal budget cuts to the Chesapeake Bay Program.
           
The Senate voted 35-10 for the resolution, which now goes to the House.
           
President Donald Trump's budget proposal would eliminate federal funding for the program that coordinates cleanup efforts for the nation's largest estuary.
           
The program, which was formed in 1983, received $73 million in federal funds last year. Trumps 2018 proposal would chop it to $0.

"If the pie gets smaller,” said Nemazie, “it becomes that much more competitive and that much more challenging to get the funding.
           
The resolution is one of several steps the Democrat-controlled legislature has taken this year in response to the Trump administration. The General Assembly also has approved money for the attorney general to hire staff to sue the federal government.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Commercial Rezoning Sought Near Kent County Sports Complex

    Commercial Rezoning Sought Near Kent County Sports Complex

    Jul 05, 2017 8:11 PM2017-07-06 00:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:21:51 GMT
    Neighbors worry about congestion along Milford Neck Road, seen in this still image from Skycam 16, if the proposed rezoning of a nearby property and construction of an entrance in the area of Pritchett Road are approved. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)Neighbors worry about congestion along Milford Neck Road, seen in this still image from Skycam 16, if the proposed rezoning of a nearby property and construction of an entrance in the area of Pritchett Road are approved. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)
    The owners of a property about a mile south of the DE Turf sports complex near Frederica are seeking to have more than 25 acres of land rezoned for commercial purposes, though some neighbors are opposed to the move over fears it could clog a loMore
    The owners of a property about a mile south of the DE Turf sports complex near Frederica are seeking to have more than 25 acres of land rezoned for commercial purposes, though some neighbors are opposed to the move over fears it could clog a loMore

  • Delay in Reconstruction of Hearns Pond Dam

    Delay in Reconstruction of Hearns Pond Dam

    Jul 05, 2017 6:49 PM2017-07-05 22:49:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-07-05 22:49:26 GMT
    It's been over a year since Delaware state closed Hearns Pond to the public for reconstruction of the dam.More
    It's been over a year since Delaware state closed Hearns Pond to the public for reconstruction of the dam.More

  • Senator Carper Tours Bayhealth Sussex Health Campus in Milford

    Senator Carper Tours Bayhealth Sussex Health Campus in Milford

    Jul 05, 2017 6:31 PM2017-07-05 22:31:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-07-05 22:36:06 GMT
    On Tuesday, Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy held a tour of the hospital's construction site.More
    On Tuesday, Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy held a tour of the hospital's construction site.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Fourth of July Celebration in Lewes

    Fourth of July Celebration in Lewes

    Whether it's eating lots of hot dogs, spending time with family and friends, or playing lots of games, the people of Lewes celebrated America's birthday with an old fashioned July 4th celebration. In the streets of Sussex County, neighbors participated in the "Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration."

    More

    Whether it's eating lots of hot dogs, spending time with family and friends, or playing lots of games, the people of Lewes celebrated America's birthday with an old fashioned July 4th celebration. In the streets of Sussex County, neighbors participated in the "Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration."

    More

  • Two Ocean Pines Women Celebrate July Fourth Remembering Their Patriots, Part 2

    Two Ocean Pines Women Celebrate July Fourth Remembering Their Patriots, Part 2

    Two members of the group known as Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated July 4th in a unique way. 

    Effie Cox and Theresa Naushuetz flipped through memorabilia dated back hundreds of years. Letters, pictures and books all commemorating their ancestors and their patriots.

    More

    Two members of the group known as Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated July 4th in a unique way. 

    Effie Cox and Theresa Naushuetz flipped through memorabilia dated back hundreds of years. Letters, pictures and books all commemorating their ancestors and their patriots.

    More

  • Local Businesses Get Boost from Fourth of July Celebrations in Bethany Beach

    Local Businesses Get Boost from Fourth of July Celebrations in Bethany Beach

    It was a sea of red, white and blue on Tuesday at the Bethany Beach Parade, but local business owners saw green too.

    Steve Rhodes owns Rhodes 5&10 at Bethany Beach. He says business was a little slower than usual in June, but thanks to July 4 celebrations, he's seeing it pick back up.

    More

    It was a sea of red, white and blue on Tuesday at the Bethany Beach Parade, but local business owners saw green too.

    Steve Rhodes owns Rhodes 5&10 at Bethany Beach. He says business was a little slower than usual in June, but thanks to July 4 celebrations, he's seeing it pick back up.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices