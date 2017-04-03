Delaware Legislation Would Block Auto Insurers From Using, Age, - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Legislation Would Block Auto Insurers From Using, Age, Credit, Income for Rates

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware lawmakers are considering legislation that would bar automotive insurance companies from using information like age or credit score from raising a person's rates.

House Bill 80 would lay out a list of permissible factors that insurers could use to determine coverage rates for automobiles like prior at-fault crashes driving safety records, and number of years driving. Under the proposed law, insurers would not be allowed to use factors like age, credit score, income, or marital status when determining a rate price.

Some drivers, like 21-year-old Tikeesha Williams of Dover, said the legislation would make prices more fair and hoped to see it passed.

"It means a lot because I could do a lot more with that money, instead of paying $346 a month, which is high for an age group," she said.

The bill would also require automotive insurance providers offer a "Good Driver Discount" that would cost at least 10 percent lower than the rate a qualified driver would normally be charged at.

Bryan Willey, the general manager of Harrington Insurance Agency in Dover, said the new legislation may cause people in lower-risk age categories to see the disappearance of existing discounts offered by insurance companies.

"Who are the people who are gonna make up the difference? When they lower the rates, it's the people in the middle that are going to have to pay for it," he said.

William Snorton of Dover said he would like to see the bill passed, because he thinks insurance companies should not use a number of factors they currently employ for calculating rates.

"I should be able to be treated as I am and not have to go into my credit report. It has nothing to do with that," he said.

H.B. 80 is set to be heard by a House committee on Wednesday.

