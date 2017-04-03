Delaware Justice Department Asks Court to Dismiss Inmate's Lawsuit

Delaware State Police say a Delmar man who was discovered unconscious in the bathroom of a Royal Farms convenience store turned out to be wanted for robbery.More
Major progress is being made on the new Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford.
On Tuesday, Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy held a tour of the hospital's construction site, of which the last steel beam will be put in place on Tuesday. Murphy pointed out how each floor of the 440,000 square foot hospital will have it's own purpose and every room is private. He said keeping Bayhealth in Milford was important.More
As WBOC's Tom Lehman reports, Dover Police say they've seen a drop in shoplifting since they started posting mugshots to Facebook.More
