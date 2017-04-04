Del. State House to Vote on Substance Abuse Insurance Coverage - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. State House to Vote on Substance Abuse Insurance Coverage

Posted:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - House lawmakers are poised to vote on legislation aimed at ensuring that people struggling with drug addiction get the help they need.
    
Supporters of the bill say denial of insurance coverage for substance abuse treatment is a major source of failed treatment efforts by people seeking help, and also a cause of the shortage of adequate treatment facilities in Delaware.
    
The legislation to be voted upon Tuesday is aimed at ensuring that people with private and public insurance coverage get treatment.
    
Among other things, it allows the attorney general's office to provide legal assistance to those seeking benefits from Medicaid, traditional health plans, or employer-funded health benefit plans.
    
It also requires Medicaid and private insurers to notify people of the possibility of legal help in challenging claim denials.
 

