Updated: Police ID Woman Struck and Killed on US 13 in Camden

CAMDEN, Del.- Authorities have released the name of a woman who died after being struck by three different cars Monday night on US 13 in Camden.

Delaware State Police identified the victim as 62-year-old Brenda J. Williams, of Dover.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:41 p.m. Monday as a 2015 Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on US 13 approaching Roberts Avenue. Police said Williams was near the center of the roadway when she was hit. She had been in the process of crossing the highway but was wearing all black and did not have a flashlight or any type of reflective clothing, police said. Investigators said that after hitting the side of the Jeep, Williams fell into the roadway where she was hit by a 2006 Pontiac G6 and a 2007 Honda Civic traveling northbound a few car lengths behind the Jeep.

All three vehicles were able to stop and remained on scene, according to police. Kent County Paramedics pronounced Williams dead at the scene.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing it investigation into this incident. Police said the area of the collision is unlit and there were no crosswalks present. Police said neither speed or alcohol use appear to have been factors in the crash by any of the parties involved.

US13 northbound in the area of the incident was closed for approximately three and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

