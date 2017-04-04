Woman Charged in Princess Anne Home Invasion

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Princess Anne police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with a weekend home invasion robbery.

While police did not reveal details about the incident, they said it happened Saturday, April 1 at a home at 11747 Beechwood St. An investigation that followed led to Jacqueline Elizabeth Leatherbury, of Westover, being taken into custody on armed robbery, home invasion, and first- and second-degree assault charges.

Leatherbury was ordered held without bond in the Somerset County Detention Center.