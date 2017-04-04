Woman Charged in Princess Anne Home Invasion

The Residence Inn By Marriott in Ocean City along Route 90 is still under construction. After breaking ground three years ago, the opening has been extended again. Neighbors say the project has been problematic since the beginning.More
Major progress is being made on the new Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford.
On Tuesday, Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy held a tour of the hospital's construction site, of which the last steel beam will be put in place on Tuesday. Murphy pointed out how each floor of the 440,000 square foot hospital will have it's own purpose and every room is private. He said keeping Bayhealth in Milford was important.More
