Parsonsburg Man Re-Convicted for Murdering Wife in 1980

SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County jury has found 75-year-old Charles Edward Simms Sr. guilty again of first-degree murder.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened inside Simms' Parsonsburg home on May 6, 1980, in which he shot and killed his wife, Darlene Belle Moore Simms.

Simms was originally tried and convicted in August 1980, but the conviction was later reversed by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals in 2015 due to an erroneous jury instruction.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, this case is one of several hundred across the State of Maryland that have been remanded for new trials due to defective jury instructions given in these types of cases prior to 1982.

Since the reversal, Simms has been held without bond and remains in custody pending sentencing.

The Circuit Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 1.