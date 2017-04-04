Maryland Governor Signs Bill to Ban Fracking - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Governor Signs Bill to Ban Fracking

Posted: Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a bill to ban the hydraulic fracturing drilling process known as fracking in Maryland.
    
The Republican governor signed the measure Tuesday about a week after the bill was passed by the Democrat-controlled legislature.
    
Fracking for oil and gas isn't being done in Maryland now, but a moratorium was set to end in October.
    
Fracking opponents cited health and environmental concerns. The technique forces pressurized water and chemicals underground to break up the rock and release the gas.
    
Supporters of fracking contended it could have created jobs in the western part of the state that sits atop the Marcellus Shale, which runs underground from New York to Tennessee.
    
Neighboring West Virginia and Pennsylvania allow fracking, while New York and Vermont have banned it.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Defendants' Attorneys in Vaughn Lawsuit Ask for Case to be Dismissed

    Defendants' Attorneys in Vaughn Lawsuit Ask for Case to be Dismissed

    Jul 06, 2017 7:48 PM2017-07-06 23:48:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:48:38 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)
    Attorneys representing former and current state officials being sued in connection to a fatal hostage situation at a Smyrna-area prison have asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The requests were made in response to a lawsuit filed byMore
    Attorneys representing former and current state officials being sued in connection to a fatal hostage situation at a Smyrna-area prison have asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The requests were made in response to a lawsuit filed byMore

  • Budget Cuts Effects Non Profits in Delaware

    Budget Cuts Effects Non Profits in Delaware

    Jul 06, 2017 7:31 PM2017-07-06 23:31:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:31:39 GMT
    Many non profit organizations in Delaware rely on grant in aid money, including the CHEER center, in Georgetown, Delaware.As part of Delawares new budget, non profits could see a difference because of the budget cuts. Ken Bock, Chief Executive Officer ofMore
    Many non profit organizations in Delaware rely on grant in aid money, including the CHEER center, in Georgetown, Delaware.As part of Delawares new budget, non profits could see a difference because of the budget cuts. Ken Bock, Chief Executive Officer ofMore

  • Dam in Cecil County Threatening Chesapeake Bay Health

    Dam in Cecil County Threatening Chesapeake Bay Health

    Jul 06, 2017 6:34 PM2017-07-06 22:34:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:48:20 GMT
    The Conowingo Dam in Cecil County could be bad news for the Chesapeake Bay.More
    CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The Conowingo Dam in Cecil County could be bad news for the Chesapeake Bay.Researchers say pollutants like sediment, nitrogen, and phosphorous are filling up the dam's reservoir faster than expected. That doesn't sit well with wMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Officials Ask Judge to Dismiss Prison Riot Lawsuit

    Delaware Officials Ask Judge to Dismiss Prison Riot Lawsuit

    Jul 06, 2017 8:18 AM2017-07-06 12:18:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-07-06 12:23:20 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    Attorneys for current and former Delaware officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of a correctional officer killed in a prison riot and five other correctional officers who survived.More
    Attorneys for current and former Delaware officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of a correctional officer killed in a prison riot and five other correctional officers who survived.More

  • Dover Woman Shot in Leg

    Dover Woman Shot in Leg

    Jul 06, 2017 9:36 AM2017-07-06 13:36:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-07-06 13:56:31 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)
    A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg in Dover, according to police.More
    A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg in Dover, according to police.More

  • Marriott Hotel Causes Concern with Neighbors in Ocean City

    Marriott Hotel Causes Concern with Neighbors

    Jul 06, 2017 10:20 AM2017-07-06 14:20:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:49:06 GMT
    The Residence Inn by Marriott in Ocean City (Photo: WBOC)The Residence Inn by Marriott in Ocean City (Photo: WBOC)
    It's been three years since ground first broke on the Residence Inn by Marriott just off of Route 90 in Ocean City.More
    It's been three years since ground first broke on the Residence Inn by Marriott just off of Route 90 in Ocean City.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices